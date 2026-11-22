The Brief A 17-year-old was shot in the left shoulder Saturday morning in northwest Atlanta, prompting an aggravated assault investigation. Officers found the wounded teen at 1220 Gun Club Road NW and discovered shell casings at a separate crime scene nearby. Paramedics rushed the teen to the hospital while he was alert and breathing, though police have not released any suspect information.



Atlanta police are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot in the shoulder Saturday morning in northwest Atlanta near Harwell Road.

Northwest Atlanta shooting scene

What we know:

Atlanta police officers responded around 11:34 a.m. Saturday to a report of a person shot at 1220 Gun Club Road NW, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old who was shot in the left shoulder.

The teen was alert, conscious and breathing at the scene, police said. Paramedics transported him to the hospital by ambulance.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released details about a potential suspect, a motive or what sparked the shooting. Officials noted that the information released so far is preliminary and could change as the investigation progresses.