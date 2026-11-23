article

The Brief The family of 20-year-old Avery James Diblik has launched a GoFundMe to cover memorial and medical costs after he died in a Kennesaw motorcycle crash. Diblik was heading home from work Tuesday afternoon when a pickup truck turned left into his path on Cobb Parkway at Jiles Road. Loved ones say they hope to raise funds within two weeks to pay for his cremation, hospital bills, urns and keepsake necklaces for his siblings.



Loved ones are rallying to raise money for funeral and hospital expenses after 20-year-old motorcyclist Avery James Diblik was killed on his way home from work in a Kennesaw crash Tuesday afternoon, according to a family fundraiser and Cobb County police.

What we know:

In a GoFundMe post, Diblik's mother wrote that the family is "heartbroken and lost" following the crash.

She noted that while she and Diblik's father are divorced, both shared an unbreakable bond with their son, who had been living with his stepmom for the past few years.

To see the GoFundMe, click here.

Diblik leaves behind his brothers, Teegan and Isaiah, his sister, Celeste, and his stepmother's children, whom he loved like siblings, according to the fundraiser.

His mother said donations will help cover cremation costs, bills from Kennestone Hospital, memorial service expenses, urns and necklaces holding his ashes for his brothers and sister.

The family is asking for support within the next two weeks so they can place his remains in urns and purchase items needed for his memorial.

The backstory:

Cobb County police responded to the intersection of Cobb Parkway and Jiles Road at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of a severe collision.

Investigators said Diblik was riding a black 1992 Honda Nighthawk motorcycle north on Cobb Parkway when a gray 2024 Ford F-150 driven south by a 42-year-old man turned left onto Jiles Road into the motorcycle's path.

According to the preliminary police report, Diblik braked to avoid a crash, causing the motorcycle to fall onto its right side as he separated from the bike.

The motorcycle slid north and stopped in the northbound lanes north of Jiles Road, while Diblik continued north and struck the right rear side of the pickup truck.

Emergency crews rushed Diblik to Kennestone Hospital, where he died.

The Ford driver and a boy riding as a passenger in the truck were not injured.

What we don't know:

The Cobb County Police Department's Special Operations Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Unit is continuing to investigate the crash.

Officials have not released whether speed or impairment played a role in the collision, or whether the Ford driver will face any charges.