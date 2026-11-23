Image 1 of 2 ▼ ATLANTA, GA - November 16: Photos from the Braves Park Project Volunteering and Unveiling Event at Banneker High School on Monday, November 16, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jack Casey/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images)

The Brief The Atlanta Braves and Truist unveiled new baseball and softball facility upgrades at Banneker High School in Atlanta and Campbell High School in Smyrna last week. Braves outfielder Michael Harris II attended the Nov. 16 ribbon-cutting ceremony at Banneker High School, where his mother teaches. Upgrades at Campbell High School on Friday include a new covered batting cage and bullpen located just down the street from Truist Park.



Young athletes at two metro Atlanta high schools are stepping onto upgraded diamonds after the Atlanta Braves and Truist unveiled major baseball and softball facility improvements at Banneker High School in Atlanta and Campbell High School in Smyrna last week.

What we know:

The Braves, Truist and Fulton County Schools celebrated the investment at Banneker High School with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring remarks and ceremonial first pitches on Nov. 16.

Before the event, Truist volunteers worked to beautify the school's baseball and softball facilities.

Upgrades at the Atlanta campus include a new warning track, improved infield playing surfaces for baseball and softball, bullpens, outfield windscreens, backstop padding and a new batting cage net.

Braves outfielder Michael Harris II attended the celebration at the school, where his mother, Lataucha Harris, works as a teacher.

On Friday, the Braves, Truist and the Cobb County School District unveiled softball field upgrades at Campbell High School in Smyrna, located just down the street from Truist Park.

The project features a new covered batting cage and bullpen designed to strengthen the school's softball program.

Both projects are part of the Braves Park Projects Together with Truist initiative, which has combined facility investments with hands-on volunteer service from Truist teammates since 2023.

Banneker marks the ninth overall project supported by the program, while Campbell is the 11th overall project and the third covered batting cage facility funded through the partnership.