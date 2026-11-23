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The Brief A Clayton County jury convicted Tamone Calloway of malice murder in the fatal 2022 Jonesboro shooting of Ja'lessa May-Carter. Prosecutors say Calloway and co-defendant Yusuf Minor fired about 18 shots after seeing the victims take $100 from a lost phone. Senior Superior Court Judge Richard Winegarden sentenced Calloway to life in prison with the possibility of parole plus 10 years.



A man is heading to prison for life after a jury convicted him of tracking down and fatally shooting a woman in Jonesboro over $100 taken from a lost cellphone.

What we know:

Clayton County District Attorney Tasha M. Mosley announced Monday that Tamone Calloway was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Senior Superior Court Judge Richard Winegarden presided over the trial and sentenced Calloway to life in prison with the possibility of parole, plus an additional 10 years.

The backstory:

Prosecutors presented evidence showing officers responded to 330 Arrowhead Blvd. in Jonesboro on Feb. 24, 2022, where they found Ja'lessa May-Carter dead and several shell casings in front of two buildings.

Surviving victim, Alaria Davis-Colter, told investigators she and May-Carter had found a cellphone left inside a Texaco gas station, took approximately $100 from inside it and split the cash.

The lost phone belonged to co-defendant Yusuf Minor, who returned to the Texaco with Calloway to search for it.

After watching store surveillance video that showed the women taking the money from the cellphone wallet, the two men drove around looking for them.

Calloway and Minor eventually found the victims at the Arrowhead Apartments and fired approximately 18 shots at them, fatally striking May-Carter with one bullet.

A jury previously convicted Minor on Jan. 26, 2024.

Senior Assistant District Attorney Corey Mitchell led the prosecution team. He was assisted by Chief Assistant District Attorney Jamal Williams, investigators Jennifer Langley and Jonathan Miller and victim advocate Maria Dillard.

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What we don't know:

Officials also have not shared details regarding Minor's prison sentence from his 2024 conviction.