Men charged with murder of woman found shot on back porch in Clayton County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Clayton County
Clayton County murder suspects Tamon Calloway and Yusef Minor.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police have arrested and charged two men with the deadly shooting of a woman found on a porch in February 2022 in Clayton County

Clayton County Police Department officials said Tamon Calloway and Yusef Minor are suspects in the murder investigation. 

Police said officers found a Glock pistol, multiple .40 caliber magazines and ammo in Minor's car. 

Police found the woman dead on the back porch at around 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 at the 300 block of Arrowhead Boulevard. 

Investigators said the woman had been shot in the back. 

Calloway and Minor are charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during commission of a crime. 

Police did not identify the woman found shot to death. 