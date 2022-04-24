Men charged with murder of woman found shot on back porch in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police have arrested and charged two men with the deadly shooting of a woman found on a porch in February 2022 in Clayton County.
Clayton County Police Department officials said Tamon Calloway and Yusef Minor are suspects in the murder investigation.
Police said officers found a Glock pistol, multiple .40 caliber magazines and ammo in Minor's car.
Police found the woman dead on the back porch at around 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 at the 300 block of Arrowhead Boulevard.
Investigators said the woman had been shot in the back.
Calloway and Minor are charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during commission of a crime.
Police did not identify the woman found shot to death.