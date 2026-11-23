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The Brief Gwinnett County police charged 31-year-old Jose Alberto Gomez Diaz with felony murder in the death of 23-year-old Keili Yadira Munoz Ruiz. Officers responded Friday morning to a home in unincorporated Lawrenceville after a family member reported the suspect called saying he believed he killed his girlfriend. Police took the suspect into custody without incident and found the woman's body in a body of water behind the home.



Gwinnett County police detectives announced Monday they have charged 31-year-old Jose Alberto Gomez Diaz with felony murder, aggravated assault and concealing the death of another in the killing of 23-year-old Keili Yadira Munoz Ruiz in Lawrenceville.

What we know:

Officers responded just after 9:15 a.m. Friday to a home on the 3600 block of Cainview Drive in unincorporated Gwinnett County, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

A family member had called 911 and reported receiving a phone call from the suspect, who stated that he believed he had killed his girlfriend.

ORIGINAL STORY: Suspect in custody after woman's body found in water behind Gwinnett home

When officers arrived, they made contact with the suspect and took him into custody without incident.

During a search of the property, officers found the victim's body in a body of water behind the home.

Detectives with the Homicide Unit responded to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police said the homicide appears to be domestic-related, and detectives believe it was an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public.

What we don't know:

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Police have not yet released details on how Munoz Ruiz died or the specific circumstances that led up to the killing.