The Brief Douglasville police officers resigned: Two officers stepped down four days after an officer left an uncooperative suspect face down on the pavement outside Wellstar Douglas Hospital. Internal police records reveal Cpl. Leslie Craig instructed Officer Sean Joseph to drag Terry Dials from the patrol car, remove his handcuffs and drive away. Chief Gary Sparks confirmed both officers violated department core values following an internal review at police headquarters.



Two Douglasville police officers resigned from the department four days after leaving a suspect face down on the asphalt outside a local hospital.

What we know:

Former Douglasville police Cpl. Leslie Craig and Officer Sean Joseph handed in their resignations four days after an incident at Wellstar Douglas Hospital.

According to internal police documents, the encounter began October 17th when officers arrested Terry Dials for criminal trespass at a RaceTrac near the Douglas County Jail.

The documents state Dials became uncooperative, and jail staff informed the arresting officer that Dials needed medical clearance due to low oxygen levels before admission.

According to a discipline report narrative, Joseph pulled Dials out of his patrol car at Wellstar Douglas Hospital and left him scraped up and face down on the asphalt unattended.

The backstory:

Body camera video captured Joseph asking, "You good, bro?" before Dials replied, "No, I’m not good."

Joseph then removed the handcuffs, told Dials, "You good to go," and drove off.

Joseph was later heard saying that was bad.

The discipline report reveals that Joseph acted on explicit instructions from his supervisor, Cpl. Leslie Craig.

According to the report, Craig told Joseph, "Drop his ass off there at the front steps, if you have to drag him out of that [expletive] I don’t care. Tell him to step out. If he don’t step out, I'll drag him out of that [expletive], take him out of cuffs and ride off."

Craig also told Joseph they would secure warrants later.

What they're saying:

Four days after the hospital incident, department leaders summoned both officers to Douglasville Police Headquarters to explain their actions, resulting in their resignations.

Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks issued a brief statement addressing the departures.

"The officers no longer work here due to violating our core values," Sparks said.

What we don't know:

Department officials have not confirmed whether the incident was referred to state prosecutors or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for potential criminal charges.

Authorities have not released details regarding Dials' subsequent medical treatment or current condition following the hospital drop-off.