The Brief A semi-truck struck a man and slammed into an empty model unit at a northwest Atlanta apartment building. Firefighters cleaned up 40 gallons of spilled diesel fuel and stabilized a damaged support column while confirming nobody suffered serious injuries. Power has returned to The Collective apartment complex off of James Jackson Parkway as Atlanta Police work to determine what caused the wreck.



A semi-truck hit a man and crashed into an empty first-floor model unit at an apartment building near Bolton Road and James Jackson Parkway. The collision damaged a structural column and spilled fuel across the roadway. Fire crews confirmed everyone walked away without serious injuries.

Northwest Atlanta crash response

What we know:

Firefighters first responded to the 2000 block of James Jackson Parkway for a report of a possible vehicle entrapment, according to the Atlanta Fire Department. When crews arrived at the scene, they quickly determined nobody was trapped.

Fire officials said the semi-truck was heading north on Bolton Road before it struck a man and slammed into the apartment building. The man hit by the truck is in good condition and was able to walk to an ambulance with help.

Atlanta Fire Rescue Engine 28 and heavy-duty tow units block James Jackson Parkway while mitigating a 40-gallon diesel spill and stabilizing a damaged structural column after a semi-truck crashed into The Collective apartments in northwest Atlanta on Expand

Responders confirmed the truck driver is also okay, and no residents were hurt as the truck crashed into the model unit. Electricity at the complex went out during the incident before later turning back on.

Andrew Anderson, an Atlanta Fire Rescue Department public information officer, said the call tested multiple rescue capabilities at once.

"This is a great example of Atlanta Fire Rescue Department's title of being a whole hazard department," Anderson said. We initially responded to a report of a vehicle entrapment, came out to find a hazardous material situation along with a possible structure collapse. We are very happy that we only had one person in stable condition. We have been able to provide some stability to the building."

Apartment building damage assessment

By the numbers:

The crash caused 40 gallons of diesel fuel to spill onto the road, according to the Atlanta Fire Department. Crews cleaned up the spill and confirmed there are no remaining risks to anyone in the area.

Heavy-duty tow crews prepare to remove a Concrete Supply Co. semi-truck with severe front-end damage after it spilled 40 gallons of diesel fuel and crashed into a first-floor model unit at The Collective apartments on James Jackson Parkway in northwe Expand

Inside the complex, the impact struck a first-floor column that compromised part of the building's stability and forced crews to block off some hallways.

Anderson explained that firefighters are overseeing the stabilization process while coordinating with city officials and property managers:

"The building was hit on the first floor. Our special rescue team — which would be squad four and other units — are currently providing temporary stabilization," Anderson said. "You can see our tripod and other systems that are adjacent to it. And they've set this up."

Fire officials confirmed that the apartment building is safe for residents. Apartment management has also contacted another company to complete a permanent fix.

"We're going to make sure that [building management] follow those processes to make sure the building is safe," Anderson said. "The fire department does have the responsibility overall to deem the building as safe. So for them to completely come into compliance, and they'll probably will be further conversations with the city of Atlanta and the property management."

Atlanta residents react to crash

What they're saying:

Second-floor resident Caleb Beazer was at work when the crash happened and only received a notification that his power had turned off and back on. He told FOX 5 he was surprised to return home to fire trucks and police cars outside his building.

Beazer said people were texting and messaging him on his way home after hearing about the crash, though he was able to enter his apartment without any problems:

"That's something you don't even think of just leaving for work in the morning," Beazer said. "I just came back home. Usual routine. And to see all this out here, I was like, what is really going on?

Atlanta Fire Rescue crews and Georgia Power utility workers respond after a semi-truck struck a man, snapped a utility pole, and slammed into a model unit at The Collective apartments near Bolton Road and James Jackson Parkway in northwest Atlanta on Expand

Beazer added that the situation could have been much worse if the semi-truck had crashed into an occupied apartment instead of the model unit:

"That is so crazy to me," Beazer said. "Thankfully, it wasn't anybody home. It was no one's real unit ... it could have been really bad and really scary."

Atlanta police crash investigation

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet determined what led up to the crash on Bolton Road.

Atlanta Police said the incident remains an ongoing investigation, and it is still too early to tell whether there will be any criminal charges.