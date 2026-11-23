Image 1 of 6 ▼ A chain-link perimeter fence surrounds an abandoned church in Suwanee as smoke rises from an intentionally set fire that forced Gwinnett County crews to breach locked gates and boarded-up windows in Suwanee, Georgia, on November 21, 2026 (Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Services).

The Brief Firefighters extinguished an intentionally set fire at an abandoned church in Suwanee on Saturday morning, according to Gwinnett County officials. Creeping smoke forced crews past a chain-link fence and boarded-up windows to douse the flames without any reported injuries. Arson investigators are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for tips leading to an arrest and conviction.



Smoke poured from the roofline of a vacant church in Suwanee on Saturday morning, drawing dozens of firefighters to a blaze investigators say was set on purpose.

Suwanee abandoned church fire

What we know:

Gwinnett County firefighters rushed to the intersection of Taylor Road NW and Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road NW around 8:43 a.m. after a passerby spotted smoke. Additional callers confirmed smoke billowing from the large, single-story building without visible flames.

Crews arrived at 8:47 a.m. to find a chain-link fence blocking access to the property, according to Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Services. Once inside, firefighters navigated boarded-up windows and doors that created safety hazards during the operation.

Gwinnett fire rescue response

Timeline:

Firefighters stretched two hose lines to knock down the flames while simultaneously searching the church for anyone trapped inside. Other crew members pried plywood coverings off windows and doors to improve access and vent the smoke.

Crews brought the blaze under control at 9:28 a.m. Search teams confirmed the building was empty before first responders arrived, and utilities had already been disconnected.

Arson investigation and safety

What they're saying:

Fire investigators determined the fire was incendiary in nature. Officials warned the public that entering abandoned buildings is extremely dangerous and that intentionally setting fires to damage private property is a serious crime.

Gwinnett County arson investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name of the church or identified any suspects in the case. Investigators have also not shared how the fire was started or provided a damage estimate.

Emergency response equipment deployed

By the numbers:

Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Services dispatched 18 units to the scene:

Five engines, two ladder trucks and two squads

One rescue unit, two med units and three command staff units

One air and light unit, one fire investigator and one public information officer

Georgia Arson Control reward

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the fire can call the Gwinnett Fire Investigation Section at 678-518-4890 or the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804. Georgia Arson Control Inc. is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for tips that lead to an arrest and conviction.