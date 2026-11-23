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The Brief A Canton man will spend 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to raping and kidnapping a woman at gunpoint. Prosecutors say Estuardo Francisco-Mateo assaulted the woman at his home in 2022 after driving her back from an Atlanta concert. A judge also sentenced the 34-year-old to life on probation with strict sex offender conditions and a no-contact order.



A 34-year-old Canton man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for kidnapping and sexually assaulting an acquaintance at gunpoint inside his home.

Canton kidnapping and rape sentencing

What we know:

Estuardo Francisco-Mateo entered a negotiated guilty plea on Nov. 10 to charges of rape, aggravated sodomy, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and kidnapping, according to the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office. Superior Court Judge Jennifer L. Davis handed down the sentence, which also includes life on probation with sex offender special conditions and an order to have no contact with the victim.

The case dates back to Oct. 23, 2022, when a woman reported to Canton police that she had been raped early that morning. Investigators say she had attended a concert in Atlanta with Francisco-Mateo on Oct. 22, where he pressured her to drink until she became intoxicated and tried to touch her inappropriately despite her telling him to stop.

After the concert, Francisco-Mateo drove the woman to his home, carried her inside against her will and pulled out a pistol to assault her, prosecutors said. The woman told officers she feared for her life before Francisco-Mateo eventually dropped her off at a nearby business where a friend met her, and a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner later documented injuries matching her account.

Prior sexual assault evidence

The backstory:

During the prosecution, the state filed notice to introduce evidence of prior physical violence and sexual assaults involving a different victim. On Oct. 23, the court heard details about those earlier incidents, in which Francisco-Mateo also used a handgun to intimidate the victim.

That previous victim attended the sentencing hearing and expressed gratitude for the closure she received from having the opportunity to be heard regarding the earlier crimes committed against her, according to the district attorney's office.

Victim impact and prosecution response

What they're saying:

The victim in the 2022 case attended the hearing to support the negotiated plea and delivered an impact statement explaining how the defendant violated her body, dignity and sense of safety. She told the court the attack changed how she views herself and trusts others, noting that while she has learned to cope, the memories have not disappeared.

"Crimes of this nature leave lasting scars. This young woman has spent years overcoming trauma, fear, and efforts to pressure her into silence," said Assistant District Attorney Rebecca N. Visockis, who prosecuted the case alongside Chief Assistant District Attorney Katie M. Gropper. "By reporting these crimes and seeing this case through to its conclusion, she has helped ensure that justice prevailed."