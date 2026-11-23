The Brief A Fulton County jury convicted Samuel Cervantes on all six counts of child sexual abuse, resulting in a life sentence with the possibility of parole. The abuse began in November 2023 when the defendant, a 28-year-old man, cared for the 7-year-old girl during a family funeral. South Fulton police investigated the allegations after the child disclosed the abuse to her mother and underwent an exam at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.



A Fulton County judge sentenced Samuel Cervantes to life in prison with the possibility of parole Monday after a jury found him guilty of sexually abusing a young girl. District Attorney Fani Willis announced the conviction on two counts of aggravated child molestation and four counts of child molestation.

Fulton County jury verdict

What we know:

A jury convicted Cervantes on every charge brought against him by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office Crimes Against Children Division. Judge Debbie-An Rickman handed down the life sentence following the verdict.

The prosecution team included Chief Senior Assistant District Attorney Dion Peeples and Senior Assistant District Attorney Marquez Jones. Senior Investigator Akeem Turnbull, Victim Advocate Christen Clarke and Legal Assistant Tre’ Hamler also worked on the case.

South Fulton police investigation

The backstory:

The abuse happened in November 2023 while the child’s mother traveled out of state for a funeral, according to the district attorney's office. Cervantes, then 28, had been entrusted with caring for the 7-year-old girl.

The girl later told her mother about the abuse, prompting a report to South Fulton police. A forensic exam at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta revealed findings consistent with sexual abuse, and the child tested positive for chlamydia, officials said.

Child survivor court testimony

What they're saying:

During the trial, the girl testified about the abuse, including being forced to perform oral sex to the point of choking, as well as other acts of sexual abuse. She also described the lasting impact of Cervantes' actions on her sense of safety and well-being.

"This young child has endured unimaginable harm at the hands of someone who was supposed to protect and care for her," Willis said in a statement. "I’m proud of her and her mother for finding the strength to advocate for justice and I hope this conviction brings them some measure of peace as they move forward."