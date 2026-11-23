The Brief Thieves stole a 15-foot U-Haul and an attached Volkswagen from a Douglasville hotel parking lot during an overnight stop. Police later recovered the crashed moving truck in a wooded area and the damaged car in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood, both emptied. Daniel Brown lost almost everything from his one-bedroom apartment while moving from Austin, Texas, to Charlotte, North Carolina.



Daniel Brown’s three-day move from Austin, Texas, to Charlotte, North Carolina, turned into a nightmare on Nov. 15 when thieves stole his 15-foot U-Haul and attached Volkswagen from a Douglasville hotel parking lot.

Douglasville hotel U-Haul theft

What we know:

Brown and his brother parked their moving truck overnight at the Holiday Inn Express on Concourse Parkway in Douglasville, according to Brown. When they woke up the next morning, the truck and car had vanished.

"We went to where we parked the truck and the truck was just gone. Like, no idea where it was. Didn’t know what happened," Brown said.

Brown called police and filed a report. Officers found his seriously damaged Volkswagen hours later in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood with everything inside taken.

Douglasville investigators later told Brown they found the U-Haul crashed in a wooded area roughly 20 miles from the hotel, completely emptied by the thieves.

Police investigation and stolen items

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released descriptions of the suspects or details on how the thieves took the vehicles. Investigators also have not announced any arrests in the case.

Moving truck theft victim speaks

What they're saying:

Brown packed nearly everything he owned from his one-bedroom apartment into the U-Haul, leaving only what fit inside his backpack.

"In the U-Haul was literally everything else that wasn’t in my backpack. Like all my personal possessions, like everything that was in my one-bedroom apartment," Brown said. "This just severely stalled my ability to be able to continue on with my life."

Brown said renters insurance should help cover some losses, though he is grieving irreplaceable items.

"Valuables like my TV and things I’m able to replace those. It’s really just the sentimental objects that I’m really hurting about not being able to see again," Brown said.

Overnight moving safety precautions

What you can do:

Brown said he hopes his loss serves as a warning to other drivers making overnight stops during long moves. He urges travelers to take extra precautions to secure their moving trucks.