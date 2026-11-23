Gunfire erupts on Downtown Connector after suspected road rage
ATLANTA - A woman is recovering after being shot during a suspected road rage incident Monday afternoon while riding in a vehicle on Interstate 75/85 South near University Avenue SW, according to the Atlanta Police Department.
Atlanta highway shooting details
What we know:
Officers learned of the shooting around 4:50 p.m. Monday after the victim arrived at Grady Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle, police said. When officers reached the hospital, they found the woman alert, conscious and breathing with an apparent gunshot wound.
Preliminary findings indicate she was a passenger in a car heading southbound on I-75/85 near University Avenue SW when gunfire struck the vehicle during an apparent road rage incident, according to police.
Aggravated Assault Unit investigation
What we don't know:
Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the scene along the interstate to piece together what happened, police said. Authorities have not released details about a suspect, the other vehicle involved or what sparked the road rage confrontation, and the investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department, which released preliminary details about the shooting and ongoing investigation.