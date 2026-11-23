The Brief A woman was shot Monday afternoon on Interstate 75/85 South near University Avenue SW in Atlanta during a suspected road rage incident. Someone drove the victim to Grady Hospital in a private vehicle, where police found her alert, conscious and breathing. Atlanta police Aggravated Assault Unit investigators responded to the interstate scene and are working to determine what led to the shooting.



A woman is recovering after being shot during a suspected road rage incident Monday afternoon while riding in a vehicle on Interstate 75/85 South near University Avenue SW, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Atlanta highway shooting details

What we know:

Officers learned of the shooting around 4:50 p.m. Monday after the victim arrived at Grady Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle, police said. When officers reached the hospital, they found the woman alert, conscious and breathing with an apparent gunshot wound.

Preliminary findings indicate she was a passenger in a car heading southbound on I-75/85 near University Avenue SW when gunfire struck the vehicle during an apparent road rage incident, according to police.

Aggravated Assault Unit investigation

What we don't know:

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the scene along the interstate to piece together what happened, police said. Authorities have not released details about a suspect, the other vehicle involved or what sparked the road rage confrontation, and the investigation remains ongoing.