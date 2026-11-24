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The Brief Deputies arrested 42-year-old Harry Capers III in Gwinnett County, Georgia, after he lived in the area following his wife's 2020 disappearance. Authorities initially caught Capers in Gwinnett County on fraud and theft charges before extraditing him to South Carolina on Monday. A cadaver dog found Adrean Capers' body inside a septic tank on her father-in-law's Hollywood, South Carolina, property in June.



A man living in Gwinnett County is now behind bars in South Carolina after a six-year search for his missing wife came to a grim conclusion.

What we know:

Authorities arrested Harry Capers III, 42, in Gwinnett County, Georgia, and extradited him on Monday to face murder charges in the 2020 disappearance and death of his wife, Adrean Capers.

Capers was most recently living in Georgia after moving through Texas, California, and Florida over the six years since his wife vanished.

Authorities arrested him in Gwinnett County on charges related to fraud and theft before deputies extradited him to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office on Monday and booked him into the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.

In addition to his Gwinnett County charges, Capers faces multiple fraud warrants from the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office and a kidnapping warrant from the Summerville Police Department.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office also holds warrants against him for murder, desecration of human remains, and possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime.

The backstory:

Adrean Capers was first reported missing to the North Charleston Police Department in March 2020. Detectives with the Summerville Police Department took over the case on May 9, 2025, after investigators determined she likely disappeared from the Econo Lodge at 110 Holiday Drive in Summerville, South Carolina.

Summerville investigators later determined she was likely killed within the Charleston County Sheriff's Office jurisdiction, prompting sheriff's detectives to assume control of the investigation on April 14. On June 11, detectives executed a search warrant on multi-acre property owned by Harry Capers' father in the 7400 block of Carnes Road in Hollywood, South Carolina, where a cadaver dog named K-9 Nala led her handler to a septic tank containing Adrean Capers' body.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office confirmed her identity through dental records and intact tattoos.

What they're saying:

Charleston County Sheriff Carl Ritchie praised the multi-agency effort and cold case investigators for bringing answers to the victim's family.

"The resolution of this case is a powerful reminder of what can be accomplished when law enforcement agencies work together toward a common goal," Ritchie said. "We are grateful for the strong partnerships and collaboration that helped move this investigation forward, and we especially want to recognize the dedication and persistence of our Cold Case Detective, who never stopped pursuing answers."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about where in Gwinnett County Capers was living or what led to his fraud and theft arrest in Georgia.

Investigators also have not disclosed the exact cause of Adrean Capers' death or when Capers will make his first court appearance in Charleston County.