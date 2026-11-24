The Brief Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport expects about 4 million travelers during the Thanksgiving travel period, a 5% increase from last year. Airport officials recommend arriving a couple of hours early, considering MARTA and using the cell phone lot when picking someone up. Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be busy days for rental cars, with another rush expected Sunday as travelers return.



Travel is picking up at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport ahead of Thanksgiving. Airport officials expect about 4 million travelers during the holiday period, a 5% increase from last year.

What they're saying:

The airport says its teams are preparing to help manage traffic and guide passengers through the terminals. Officials recommend allowing extra time, arriving a couple of hours before a flight and checking with airlines for updates.

People dropping off passengers may want to consider the north side of the airport, which could offer an alternative to the busier south terminal. Travelers taking MARTA can ride directly to the airport.

For pickups, airport officials are urging drivers to use the cell phone lot instead of waiting along the roadside. Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be especially busy for rental cars, while Sunday is expected to bring heavy traffic as Thanksgiving travelers return.