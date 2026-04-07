Grandmother of Atlanta 3-year-old killed in shooting speaks out

The Brief A 3-year-old boy died after being shot in the head while at his babysitter's apartment in southwest Atlanta early Easter morning. The victim, identified as Armani Lyons, was under the care of a 70-year-old babysitter when the shooting occurred on Washington Street. Lyons' grandmother expressed disbelief at how anyone would harm the joyful boy.



A search is underway for the person who shot and killed a 3-year-old boy at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex early Easter morning.

What we know:

Atlanta police responded to an apartment complex on Washington Street early Sunday morning.

Investigators found 3-year-old Armani Lyons with a gunshot wound to the head.

Medics rushed the child to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

At the time of the shooting, Armani was under the care of his 70-year-old babysitter.

The child’s grandmother told FOX 5 that the family had used the same babysitter since Armani was a baby and never had any previous issues.

What we don't know:

Police are still trying to determine exactly what led to the gunfire.

It is currently unclear if the shooter was inside the apartment or if the shots came from outside.

No suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made.

What they're saying:

Armani’s grandmother, Trinetta Julian, shared her heartbreak over the sudden loss of the toddler she described as always happy.

3-year-old Armani Lyons (Credit: GoFundMe)

"Every time I pulled up, he'd just run out," Julian said. "He'd run to my car and say 'Grandma, Grandma!' He used to be so happy."

Julian expressed disbelief that anyone could harm her grandson.

"I just can’t believe this happened," she said. "I can't believe somebody would do this to him. Like, why?"

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Atlanta Police Department. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

The family has started a fundraiser to help with burial costs.

To see the GoFundMe, click here.

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