The Brief Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz says he is resting with broken ribs after a crash involving his Cybertruck. He shared video showing the truck with a wheel missing and its airbags deployed. 2 Chainz says another driver swerved to avoid a possum and hit him head-on. Officials have not released further details.



Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz says he is recovering after a crash that left him with broken ribs.

What we know:

The rapper, whose real name is Tauheed Epps, shared video on Instagram showing his Cybertruck with a front wheel missing and its airbags deployed. Emergency lights can be seen nearby.

In a later post, 2 Chainz said he was "good" and resting. He said another driver swerved to avoid a possum and hit him head-on. He also said he had not been drinking, smoking, sleeping or using autopilot.

The timing of the crash and details about the other driver have not been confirmed by officials. It is believed the crash happened after an Atlanta Hawks game on Sunday night in downtown Atlanta.