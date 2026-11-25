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The Brief Authorities are investigating an "intentional" crash and shooting that left one man dead and a woman in the hospital on Highway 92 at Hames Road in Woodstock on Wednesday. Police say there are no outstanding suspects and no ongoing threat to the public, with all involved parties either receiving treatment or being interviewed. All westbound lanes of Highway 92 remain shut down near mile marker 10 as police investigate. Authorities added that eastbound lanes have since reopened.



One man is dead, and a woman is hospitalized after a crash and a shooting on Highway 92 in Woodstock on Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

Woodstock police said they are investigating an intentional crash and shooting that happened around 5:10 p.m. Wednesday at Highway 92 and Hames Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the head and a woman who had been shot in the chest, according to police.

The man died at the scene, and paramedics took the woman to a nearby hospital, police said.

Investigators said everyone involved is either at the hospital or being interviewed, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Deputies from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, along with Cherokee County marshals and firefighters, also responded to help at the scene.

All westbound lanes of Highway 92 remain closed at Hames Road near mile marker 10 while police investigate, according to the department. Eastbound lanes have since reopened. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and take another route if possible.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names or ages of the man and woman, the woman's condition, or what sparked the crash and shooting.

Officials also have not said who fired the shots, whether anyone faces charges, or when Highway 92 will reopen.