Kennesaw man dies nearly two weeks after Powder Springs crash
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A 32-year-old Kennesaw man died Wednesday, nearly two weeks after police said he ran a red light and crashed into an SUV in Powder Springs.
What we know:
According to the Cobb County Police Department, Justice Shackleford, 32, died from his injuries at Wellstar Cobb Hospital on Wednesday.
The crash happened around 11:49 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the intersection of C.H. James Parkway and Richard D. Sailors Parkway.
Investigators said a 44-year-old man was driving a black SUV south on C.H. James Parkway when he entered the intersection on a green light. At the same time, Shackleford was driving a silver Volvo west on Richard D. Sailors Parkway and entered the intersection on a red light, police said.
The front left of the SUV hit the front right of Shackleford's Volvo.
Paramedics rushed Shackleford to Wellstar Cobb Hospital with serious injuries. A passenger in the SUV was hurt in the crash but declined medical treatment at the scene. Mistry was not injured.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not said whether impairment or speed played a role in the crash.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Cobb County Police Department.