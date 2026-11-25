The Brief A 32-year-old Kennesaw man died Wednesday from injuries suffered in a Nov. 12 crash in Powder Springs. Police said Justice Shackleford ran a red light at the intersection of C.H. James Parkway and Richard D. Sailors Parkway and collided with an SUV. The Cobb County Police Department is assisting Powder Springs police with the ongoing investigation.



A 32-year-old Kennesaw man died Wednesday, nearly two weeks after police said he ran a red light and crashed into an SUV in Powder Springs.

What we know:

According to the Cobb County Police Department, Justice Shackleford, 32, died from his injuries at Wellstar Cobb Hospital on Wednesday.

The crash happened around 11:49 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the intersection of C.H. James Parkway and Richard D. Sailors Parkway.

Investigators said a 44-year-old man was driving a black SUV south on C.H. James Parkway when he entered the intersection on a green light. At the same time, Shackleford was driving a silver Volvo west on Richard D. Sailors Parkway and entered the intersection on a red light, police said.

The front left of the SUV hit the front right of Shackleford's Volvo.

Paramedics rushed Shackleford to Wellstar Cobb Hospital with serious injuries. A passenger in the SUV was hurt in the crash but declined medical treatment at the scene. Mistry was not injured.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said whether impairment or speed played a role in the crash.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.