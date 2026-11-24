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The Brief A Fulton County judge ordered officials Tuesday to give digital copies of 2020 election records to the State Election Board by 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Associated Press. Federal authorities provided the digital files after FBI agents seized hundreds of boxes of physical election records during a January search. Judge Kelly Lee Ellerbe issued a protective order barring the board from sharing unredacted files outside its members, staff and approved experts.



A Fulton County judge ordered county officials Tuesday to hand over digital copies of ballots and other 2020 election records to the State Election Board by 5 p.m. Wednesday, the Associated Press reports.

What we know:

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Kelly Lee Ellerbe issued the ruling Tuesday following an October hearing on the dispute, according to the AP. Along with setting Wednesday's 5 p.m. deadline, Ellerbe put a protective order in place limiting who can view the unredacted materials.

Under the protective order, the State Election Board may use the files for its investigations, but cannot disclose them to anyone outside of board members, board staff and experts consulted for the inquiry, the AP reported.

The digital records stem from a Jan. 28 FBI search warrant at Fulton County’s elections hub, where federal agents seized hundreds of boxes of ballots and other 2020 election documents. While a judge denied Fulton County's request to have the physical boxes returned, federal authorities provided the county with what they said was a digital copy of the seized records.

The backstory:

The State Election Board, which holds a Trump-aligned majority, has spent more than two years trying to reopen an investigation into Fulton County's handling of the 2020 presidential election. The board issued subpoenas for the records in November 2024, prompting county officials to ask a judge to block them.

In December 2025, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney refused to quash the subpoenas, ruling the inquiries fell within the board's authority and that the state board would cover the cost of producing the records, according to the AP. McBurney placed the case on hold after the FBI seized the physical records in January, before Ellerbe took over the case later this year.

Following the January raid, Republican state lawmakers, including Sen. Greg Dolezal, renewed calls for the State Election Board to temporarily take over management of Fulton County's elections, while faith leaders and critics condemned the probe as politically motivated.

Unsealed federal court documents show the FBI is investigating whether "intentional acts" led to discrepancies in Fulton County's 2020 vote count — scrutinizing reports of unfolded absentee ballots, missing digital ballot images and duplicate scans. While a 2021 state Performance Review Board found the county's processes "sloppy," multiple audits, hand recounts and court rulings have upheld the 2020 results and found no evidence of widespread fraud.

Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts has pushed back hard against the federal investigation, calling the accusations "recycled rumors, lies, untruths, and unproven conspiracy theories," while Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger previously dismissed the probe as a waste of "time and tax dollars."

Meanwhile, the federal investigation remains active. In July, the FBI instructed field offices nationwide to assign more than 200 staffers to the probe as a "priority investigation," and The New York Times reported last week that federal prosecutors and agents interviewed Fulton County's 2020 elections director, the AP reported.

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What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether Fulton County will seek an emergency stay or appeal to pause Wednesday's 5 p.m. turnover deadline, or what specific steps the State Election Board plans to take once it receives the digital files.

FOX 5 Atlanta reached out to the county for comment, but has not heard back yet.