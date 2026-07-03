FBI assigns 260 staffers to Georgia election investigation

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The Brief The FBI has directed field offices nationwide to assign 260 employees to support its investigation into Georgia's 2020 election in Fulton County. An internal memo obtained by The Associated Press calls the effort a "priority investigation" and sets a July 17 deadline for reviewing hundreds of records. The investigation follows the FBI's seizure of hundreds of boxes of ballots and election records from Fulton County earlier this year.



The FBI has asked field offices across the country to assign more than 200 employees to help with its investigation into the handling of the 2020 election in Georgia's Fulton County, according to an internal memo obtained by The Associated Press.

The memo directs the agency to "surge" 260 investigative analysts and staff operations specialists to the effort, describing it as a "priority investigation." It instructs each employee to review about 708 records by July 17.

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While the memo does not specify the investigation, people familiar with the matter confirmed to the AP that the additional personnel are being assigned to the ongoing investigation involving Georgia's 2020 election. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss internal FBI operations.

Investigation continues

The backstory:

In January, FBI agents seized hundreds of boxes containing ballots and other election-related records from Fulton County, Georgia's most populous county and home to most of the city of Atlanta.

A spokesperson for Fulton County declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

The Justice Department has previously said it is investigating "irregularities that occurred during the 2020 presidential election" in Fulton County.

What they're saying:

President Donald Trump and his allies have repeatedly claimed fraud affected the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Courts and election officials found no evidence of widespread fraud that would have changed the results.

Georgia's presidential ballots were counted three times, including a full hand recount, with each count confirming Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the state.

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