Atlanta police officer shot in arm during call, police say

The Brief An Atlanta police officer was shot in the arm while responding to an armed person experiencing a mental health crisis Monday morning. Police arrested 24-year-old Michael Gates after the shooting at a home on Clark Howard Lane Southwest. The officer was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and is expected to recover fully.



An Atlanta police officer is expected to recover after being shot while responding to a call involving an armed person experiencing a mental health crisis Monday morning, according to Atlanta police.

What we know:

Police were called to a home at 1429 Clark Howard Lane Southwest around 8:41 a.m. Officers with the Zone 4 day watch responded after receiving a report of a person experiencing a mental health crisis who was armed with a gun.

Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said officers had responded to the home multiple times before for mental health-related calls. The officer who was shot told the chief it was about his third time responding to the location.

As officers attempted to address the situation Monday, someone opened fire, according to police. The officer was struck in the arm. Other officers were able to get him away from the scene and transport him to Grady Memorial Hospital. Police said he is expected to make a full recovery.

Police took Gates into custody following the shooting. Schierbaum said Gates was being taken to Atlanta Public Safety Headquarters and would face charges related to the shooting of the officer.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Schierbaum met the officer when he arrived at Grady. Dickens said the officer was shaken and in pain but was able to speak with them. His family was contacted and was headed to the hospital.

Dig deeper:

Police said previous calls to the home had included reports that Gates might have access to a weapon, but authorities said he had not previously used a gun against an officer.

The shooting also prompted city leaders to call for additional resources to address mental health crises. Schierbaum said APD handles about 19 mental health-related calls each day. Dickens said those calls consume significant police resources and argued that additional mental health services are needed at the state and county levels.

What's next:

The investigation into the shooting is continuing.