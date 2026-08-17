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Choking third-grader at Kingston Elementary saved by educators

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Bartow County
Published August 17, 2026 8:57 AM EDT
Published August 17, 2026 8:57 AM EDT
Choking student saved by staff at Kingston Elementary School
Choking student saved by staff at Kingston Elementary School

Choking student saved by staff at Kingston Elementary School

The assistant vice principal and a teacher at Kingston Elementary School in Kingston are being hailed as heroes after helping a third-grade student choking on a piece of hamburger earlier this month. 

The Brief

    • A Kingston Elementary School third-grader began choking on a piece of hamburger during lunch on the second day of school.
    • Teacher Ashley Gibbs spotted the boy in distress and immediately called for help.
    • Assistant Principal Dr. Mary Payne performed the Heimlich maneuver, dislodging the food and allowing the student to breathe again.

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - The quick actions of two Bartow County educators helped save a third-grader who began choking on his lunch during the second day of school.

What we know:

The incident happened Aug. 6 at Kingston Elementary School as third grader Jeran was eating a hamburger, according to Bartow County Schools.

School officials said Jeran bit off an extra-large piece of the hamburger, which became lodged in his throat. He grabbed his neck and looked toward his teacher, Ashley Gibbs.

Gibbs, who was watching students at the lunch table, noticed Jeran was in distress. She rushed to him and called for help.

Assistant Principal Dr. Mary Payne ran across the lunchroom and performed the Heimlich maneuver. The food became dislodged, allowing Jeran to breathe again.

What they're saying:

"For the last seven or so years, while I've been here, we've received district training on lifesaving measures, but I never thought I'd have to use what I learned," Payne said.

School officials credited Payne and Gibbs with remaining calm and acting quickly during the emergency.

Jeran said he is thankful for the adults who helped him. According to the district, he's doing well and was already looking forward to football practice over the weekend and a much less eventful second week of school.

The Source

  • Information about the incident posted on school's Facebook page. 

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