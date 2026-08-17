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Breaking News

AMBER ALERT: 2 Atlanta sisters believed to be abducted by babysitter

By  and Brittany Edney
Atlanta
Updated August 17, 2026 7:55 AM EDT Published August 17, 2026 5:47 AM EDT
Amber Alert issued for young Atlanta sisters
Amber Alert issued for young Atlanta sisters

Amber Alert issued for young Atlanta sisters

An Amber Alert has been issued for the young Atlanta sisters believed to have been abducted by a babysitter. Atlanta police say they may be in a white Ford F350 with an Alabama license plate. Brittany Edney reporting. 

The Brief

    • Atlanta police are searching for 4-year-old Zola Cooper and her 11-month-old sister, Norah Cooper.
    • Police believe the girls were abducted by their babysitter.
    • The sisters may be in a white Ford F350 with Alabama plate 1C087Y4.

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for two young sisters who are believed to have been abducted by their babysitter.

What we know:

Police identified the children as 4-year-old Zola Cooper and 11-month-old Norah Cooper. The sisters have been listed as critically missing. 

Norah and Zola Cooper. Courtesy of Atlanta Police Department

Last known location

The children were last seen in the area of Jones Avenue Northwest and James P. Brawley Drive Northwest in Atlanta.

Description of the missing girls

Zola is described as 3-feet-9-inches tall and weighing about 42 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a multicolored dress.

Norah is about 2 feet tall and weighs approximately 28 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pink onesie. Police said Norah is missing the index and middle fingers on her right hand.

Amber Alert issued

An Amber Alert has been issued for the two missing girls. Atlanta police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are looking for a white Ford F350 with Alabama license tag 1C087Y4. The girls are believed to be in extreme danger. 

More about babysitter

The babysitter has been identified as Lakesha Brown. A woman by the same name was arrested in Jefferson County, Alabama, in 2021 for kidnapping. Atlanta police confirmed to FOX 5 Atlanta they believe it is the same woman. The resolution of that case is unknown at this time. FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out for additional information. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the children's whereabouts is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department's Special Victims Unit at 404-546-4260 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

EARLIER REPORT

2 young Atlanta sisters believed abducted
2 young Atlanta sisters believed abducted

2 young Atlanta sisters believed abducted

Atlanta police say 4-year-old Zola Cooper and 11-month-old Norah Cooper are critically missing and believed to have been abducted by their babysitter. The children were last seen in the area of Jones Avenue Northwest and James P. Brawley Drive Northwest in Atlanta. 

This is a breaking news story. Information above is subject to change. Check back often for updates. 

The Source

  • Information for the above came from Atlanta Police Department. The original story has been updated since publication. 

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