Man killed in shooting at southeast Atlanta business

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The Brief A 26-year-old man died after a shooting at a food services business on Zip Industrial Boulevard. Police said an ongoing dispute between two people escalated into the shooting. A person of interest was detained in Lawrenceville.



A 26-year-old man was killed in a shooting early Thursday at a food services business in southeast Atlanta, police said.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Zip Industrial Boulevard. According to police, an ongoing dispute between two people escalated into gunfire.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died. A person of interest was detained in Lawrenceville.

What we don't know:

At this time, the identity of the person who was killed and the person of interest have not been revealed.

Additionally, it is unknown why the two people were fighting before the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. Information above subject to change. Check back for updates.