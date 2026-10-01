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Georgia governor race: Bottoms proposes plan to save drivers money

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
2026 Elections
Published October 1, 2026 6:00 AM EDT
Published October 1, 2026 6:00 AM EDT
Bottoms proposes gas tax rollback, auto insurance tax cut
Bottoms proposes gas tax rollback, auto insurance tax cut

Bottoms proposes gas tax rollback, auto insurance tax cut

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms has unveiled a plan to reduce fuel and auto insurance costs for Georgians as she makes her pitch to voters.

The Brief

    • Keisha Lance Bottoms’ DRIVE plan would eliminate the state auto insurance premium tax.
    • The proposal would also roll back the state gas tax and reduce the diesel tax.
    • Republican opponent Rick Jackson has pledged to lower costs and cut Georgia’s income tax in half.

ATLANTA - Democratic gubernatorial nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms has unveiled a plan to reduce fuel and auto insurance costs for Georgians as she makes her pitch to voters.

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What they're saying:

Bottoms said her DRIVE plan would eliminate the state auto insurance premium tax, roll back the state gas tax and reduce the diesel tax. She framed the proposal as a way to ease the cost of living for working residents.

"Together, these steps can make a difference in the bank accounts and the pocketbooks of the people of this state, who get up every day and work hard and just want some relief because of the cost of living in this state," Bottoms said.

Her Republican opponent, Rick Jackson, also emphasized affordability during a rally in Forsyth on Monday night. Jackson said he would lower costs and cut the state income tax in half.

Red Clay Rundown
Red Clay Rundown

Red Clay Rundown

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms unveils her new "Drive Plan" affordability platform. An Atlanta Public Schools freshman is rushed to the hospital following a severe medical emergency caused by using a vape pen. Plus, health officials raise concern over rising measles cases in metro Atlanta, and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger pushes back against criticism from former President Donald Trump.

What's next:

Bottoms and Jackson are expected to face off in their only debate in about a week.

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered from the news conference held by Bottoms on Wednesday. 

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