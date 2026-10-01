Georgia governor race: Bottoms proposes plan to save drivers money

The Brief Keisha Lance Bottoms’ DRIVE plan would eliminate the state auto insurance premium tax. The proposal would also roll back the state gas tax and reduce the diesel tax. Republican opponent Rick Jackson has pledged to lower costs and cut Georgia’s income tax in half.



Democratic gubernatorial nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms has unveiled a plan to reduce fuel and auto insurance costs for Georgians as she makes her pitch to voters.

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What they're saying:

Bottoms said her DRIVE plan would eliminate the state auto insurance premium tax, roll back the state gas tax and reduce the diesel tax. She framed the proposal as a way to ease the cost of living for working residents.

"Together, these steps can make a difference in the bank accounts and the pocketbooks of the people of this state, who get up every day and work hard and just want some relief because of the cost of living in this state," Bottoms said.

Her Republican opponent, Rick Jackson, also emphasized affordability during a rally in Forsyth on Monday night. Jackson said he would lower costs and cut the state income tax in half.

What's next:

Bottoms and Jackson are expected to face off in their only debate in about a week.