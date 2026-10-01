Georgia leaf watch: First fall colors peek through the green

The Brief Georgia’s fall foliage season is just beginning, with only about 1% color change reported by the Georgia Forestry Commission. North Georgia remains mostly green, but scattered reds, yellows and browns are appearing, with wildflowers adding color. Good Day Atlanta will provide weekly leaf watch updates on Thursdays to help viewers plan weekend outings.



October has arrived, but Georgia’s trees are taking their time getting dressed for fall.

Good Day Atlanta kicked off its 2026 leaf watch Thursday, Oct. 1, with an early look at changing colors across North Georgia. According to the Georgia Forestry Commission, only about 1% color change has occurred so far.

While sweeping autumn views are still ahead, a few splashes of color are beginning to break through the green.

Where fall colors are appearing

What we know:

Northwest Georgia remains mostly green, with some red leaves starting to stand out. North-central Georgia has muted colors, scattered pockets of bright red and some yellowish-brown foliage.

In the northeast mountains, some yellows and browns are emerging. Wildflowers are also providing color heading into the weekend, even as the trees remain largely green.

🍁 Weekend leaf watch at a glance

🌳 Northwest Georgia: Mostly green, with scattered red leaves.

🍂 North-central Georgia: Muted colors, pockets of bright red and yellowish-brown leaves.

🌼 Northeast mountains: Early yellows and browns, plus colorful wildflowers.

🚗 Scenic drives: Routes through Hiawassee and across Towns and Union counties offer options for an early-season outing.

☔ Festival plans: Fall festivals in Jasper and Cherry Log are among the weekend options, but rain could affect outdoor activities.

Weekly updates and a look ahead

Good Day Atlanta will share leaf watch updates every Thursday, with the information repeated throughout the day and weekend to help viewers plan trips as the season develops.