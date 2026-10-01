Braves face Phillies in prime-time Game 3 with season on line

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The Brief The Braves and Phillies meet Thursday at Truist Park in a decisive Game 3, with their Wild Card Series tied 1-1. Philadelphia forced the finale with a 4-3 extra-inning victory Wednesday, capped by Alec Bohm’s game-winning home run. The game has moved from an afternoon start to prime time, and the winner will advance to face the Los Angeles Dodgers.



The Braves have one more chance to keep their postseason alive, and it will come under the lights at Truist Park.

What we know:

Atlanta hosts the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday in a winner-take-all Game 3 of their National League Wild Card Series. The teams are tied 1-1, with the winner advancing to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series.

That series is tentatively scheduled to begin Saturday.

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Game 3 moves to prime time

Thursday’s game was originally scheduled for 2 p.m. but moved to prime time after the other three Wild Card Series ended in two-game sweeps.

The first pitch is expected at 8:15 p.m.

Starting pitchers and lineups had not been announced at the time this story was published. Check back for updates.

Phillies force finale with extra-inning comeback

The Braves held a late lead Wednesday before Philadelphia rallied for a 4-3 victory in extra innings.

Alec Bohm delivered the game-winning home run, capping a comeback that included home runs from the middle of Philadelphia’s lineup. Cristopher Sanchez and 23-year-old rookie Andrew Painter also contributed on the mound.

The loss left Atlanta needing a victory Thursday to avoid elimination.

Braves fans ready to return

Fans leaving Truist Park Wednesday were disappointed, but some were already looking ahead to another opportunity to support the team.

"Oh man, we can’t give up on them," one fan told FOX 5 Atlanta. "You know, I’m a baseball fan at heart."

Another fan described feeling devastated by the loss but said they planned to return Thursday.

A large crowd is expected at Truist Park and The Battery for the deciding game.

What Atlanta needs in Game 3

The Braves will look to their experienced lineup to generate enough offense to extend the season, particularly if they need several pitchers to cover Thursday’s game.

Philadelphia enters the finale with momentum from Wednesday’s comeback and a lineup featuring players with substantial postseason experience. For Atlanta, the task is straightforward: win Thursday or head into the offseason.