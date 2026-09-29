911 calls, report reveal new details in UGA student's 8th-floor fall

The Brief A 21-year-old student survived an eight-story fall through an apartment window over the weekend. Investigators believe she landed on a metal bench on a second-floor pool deck. Frantic 911 calls detail the moment friends realized the UGA student fell while dancing on a couch.



A 21-year-old University of Georgia student is recovering after surviving an eight-floor fall through a window screen at an Athens apartment building Saturday.

What we know:

Kristen Sargent fell from an eighth-floor window at the Rambler Athens apartment complex on West Broad Street around 7:37 p.m. Saturday. According to an Athens-Clarke County police report, Sargent was dancing on a couch near an open window when she fell through the screen.

Newly released 911 audio reveals the frantic moments immediately after the fall.

"We’re on the eighth floor. My friend just fell out of the window," a caller told dispatchers. "She's on the ground. She fell out of the window. We were dancing, and she just fell out of the window."

The dispatcher asked if Sargent was moving after she fell.

The caller responded: "Is she moving? Is she moving? No, she's not."

911 dispatchers asked the caller: "Can you tell if her eyes are open up?"

"No, I don't know. I'm. I'm looking down at her on the floor. She's not moving," the 911 caller stated frantically.

Emergency responders found her on a second-floor courtyard pool deck, where investigators believe she hit a metal bench during the plunge.

Loved ones and family confirm Sargent is now awake and recovering at a local hospital. Her sister told FOX 5 she is thankful and grateful that Sargent survived.

She was taken to a local hospital, where criminal investigators interviewed her and witnesses while forensics teams processed the scene.

The police report said she did live in the apartment.

ORIGINAL STORY: UGA student falls from 8th floor apartment window near campus

Authorities said all evidence indicates the incident was accidental, though the investigation remains ongoing.

Following the incident, building management sent an email to residents stating that apartment windows should have safety limiters installed, warning tenants not to tamper with or disable them.

What they're saying:

A spokesperson for Rambler Athens released the following statement:

"Our thoughts are with our resident, and we are wishing for a speedy recovery. We are continuing to gather information and review the circumstances surrounding the incident."

Rambler Athens apartments on West Broad Street (FOX 5)

UGA students and community members expressed shock over the incident while calling for additional safety precautions.

"It’s insane to hear that. I mean, I can't imagine falling," said Will Stutzman, a student who frequents the area. "I’m glad she's okay. And maybe they just need to add some more safety to the Rambler."

Another student, Skylar Smith, noted that windows at the complex typically do not open completely.

"I do know a couple of people that live here. As far as I know, the windows did not open all the way for something like that to happen," Smith said. "I’m super grateful that she lived and that she's awake. It's a miracle, honestly. I hope that they get some safety measures put up on these windows."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding Sargent's current medical condition or the specific injuries she sustained.

Officials have also not stated if any safety inspections of the window or screen will take place following the accident.