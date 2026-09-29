Atlanta armed robbery suspect arrested with $12K cash, gun, police say

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The Brief Atlanta police arrested an armed robbery suspect sitting in a vehicle at a gas station, according to police. Officers found a handgun and more than $12,000 in cash during the arrest, APD said. Kemonte Pue, 25, faces outstanding warrants for armed robbery and shoplifting.



An armed robbery suspect is in custody after Atlanta police caught up with him at a gas station, according to police.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department (APD), Officers received a tip Sept. 2 that a wanted robbery suspect was in the area of McDaniel Street SW and Whitehall Street SW.

When officers arrived, they found 25-year-old Kemonte Pue sitting inside a vehicle at a local gas station. APD said officers took him into custody without any issues.

During a search, officers found a gun and more than $12,000 in cash inside the vehicle, according to APD.

Pue was booked on outstanding warrants for armed robbery and shoplifting.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about the specific armed robbery or shoplifting incidents tied to Pue's warrants.