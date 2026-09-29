Atlanta armed robbery suspect arrested with $12K cash, gun, police say
ATLANTA - An armed robbery suspect is in custody after Atlanta police caught up with him at a gas station, according to police.
What we know:
According to the Atlanta Police Department (APD), Officers received a tip Sept. 2 that a wanted robbery suspect was in the area of McDaniel Street SW and Whitehall Street SW.
When officers arrived, they found 25-year-old Kemonte Pue sitting inside a vehicle at a local gas station. APD said officers took him into custody without any issues.
During a search, officers found a gun and more than $12,000 in cash inside the vehicle, according to APD.
Pue was booked on outstanding warrants for armed robbery and shoplifting.
What we don't know:
Police have not released details about the specific armed robbery or shoplifting incidents tied to Pue's warrants.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Atlanta Police Department.