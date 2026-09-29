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Atlanta armed robbery suspect arrested with $12K cash, gun, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
SW Atlanta
Published September 29, 2026 4:14 PM EDT
Published September 29, 2026 4:14 PM EDT
article

Kemonte Pue, 25, was arrested at an Atlanta gas station earlier this month on outstanding armed robbery warrants, according to police. (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

The Brief

    • Atlanta police arrested an armed robbery suspect sitting in a vehicle at a gas station, according to police.
    • Officers found a handgun and more than $12,000 in cash during the arrest, APD said.
    • Kemonte Pue, 25, faces outstanding warrants for armed robbery and shoplifting.

ATLANTA - An armed robbery suspect is in custody after Atlanta police caught up with him at a gas station, according to police.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department (APD), Officers received a tip Sept. 2 that a wanted robbery suspect was in the area of McDaniel Street SW and Whitehall Street SW.

When officers arrived, they found 25-year-old Kemonte Pue sitting inside a vehicle at a local gas station. APD said officers took him into custody without any issues.

During a search, officers found a gun and more than $12,000 in cash inside the vehicle, according to APD.

Pue was booked on outstanding warrants for armed robbery and shoplifting.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about the specific armed robbery or shoplifting incidents tied to Pue's warrants.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Atlanta Police Department. 

SW AtlantaCrime and Public SafetyNews