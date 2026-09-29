2 arrested in Macon park mass shooting that injured 12

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The Brief Investigators arrested two men after a shooting at Carolyn Crayton Park in Macon left 12 people injured. Authorities charged both suspects with aggravated assault after gunfire broke out during a midnight confrontation near the skatepark. Both men remain held without bond as deputies continue to investigate the park shooting that sent victims to hospitals.



Deputies arrested two men in connection with a shooting at Carolyn Crayton Park in Macon that injured 12 people early Sunday.

What we know:

Investigators with the Criminal Investigation Division identified 24-year-old David Pitts and 20-year-old Jaquez Bailey as suspects.

Warrants were served with assistance from the Violent Crimes Unit, Gang Unit, Drug Unit, U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, and the FBI.

Authorities transported both men to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

Pitts was charged with 12 counts of aggravated assault party to a crime, and Bailey was charged with 12 counts of aggravated assault.

Both men are currently being held without bond.

The backstory:

Deputies responded to Carolyn Crayton Park around 12:06 a.m. Sunday after receiving reports of gunfire at a large gathering near the skatepark area.

RELATED: Macon park birthday party shooting leaves 12 injured, 2 critical

Investigators said a group attending a birthday party exchanged words with another group across the street before both sides pulled out firearms and opened fire.

Emergency notifications alerted law enforcement that victims were arriving at a local medical facility in personal vehicles.

The victims include four 18-year-old males, five 17-year-old males, two 18-year-old females, and a 19-year-old male who arrived at the hospital Sunday afternoon.

Medical staff reported two teens were in critical but stable condition, while the other 10 victims were in stable condition.

What we don't know:

Bibb County Sheriff's Office officials have not disclosed what argument sparked the initial confrontation between the two groups.

Investigators have not indicated whether additional suspects were involved in the exchange of gunfire.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.