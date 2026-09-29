Report reveals details of UGA student's fall from 8th floor window

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The Brief A 21-year-old student survived an eight-story fall through an apartment window over the weekend. Investigators believe she landed on a metal bench on a second-floor pool deck. Police say all evidence points to an accidental fall while she was dancing on a couch.



A 21-year-old University of Georgia student is recovering after surviving an eight-floor fall through a window screen at an Athens apartment building Saturday.

What we know:

Kristen Sargent fell from an eighth-floor window at The Rambler on West Broad Street while dancing on a couch around 7:37 p.m. Saturday, according to witnesses and police.

Emergency responders found her on a second-floor courtyard pool deck, where investigators believe she hit a metal bench during the plunge.

She was taken to a local hospital, where criminal investigators interviewed her and witnesses while forensics teams processed the scene.

The police report said she did live in the apartment.

ORIGINAL STORY: UGA student falls from 8th floor apartment window near campus

Authorities said all evidence indicates the incident was accidental, though the investigation remains ongoing.

A spokesperson for The Rambler said management is gathering information while sending thoughts to the resident and family.

Rambler Athens apartments on West Broad Street (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding Sargent's current medical condition or the specific injuries she sustained.

Officials have also not stated if any safety inspections of the window or screen will take place following the accident.