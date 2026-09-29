Greensboro man charged in fatal shooting on Union Point Highway

article

The Brief Crispus Terrell, 48, was shot multiple times Sunday afternoon in Greensboro, authorities said. Deputies arrested Darius O’Brian Brown, 43, at the scene. Brown faces murder, aggravated assault and firearm charges.



A Greensboro man has been charged with murder after another man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon on Union Point Highway, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Deputies were called to 3031 Union Point Highway around 4 p.m. after a report that someone had been shot. They found Crispus Terrell, 48, with multiple gunshot wounds and began lifesaving efforts. Terrell died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Suspect arrested at the scene

What we know:

Deputies took Darius O’Brian Brown, 43, into custody when they arrived. Investigators believe Brown shot Terrell multiple times, according to the sheriff’s office.

Brown is being held in the Greene County Jail on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

What we don't know:

The charges are allegations; authorities have not released information about what led to the shooting.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting the sheriff’s office. The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.