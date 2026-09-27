UGA student falls from 8th floor apartment window near campus

The Brief A University of Georgia student was seriously injured after falling from an eighth-floor apartment window in Athens. The woman was dancing on a couch near an open window before landing on the building's pool deck, according to police. Emergency responders found the student conscious and alert on the scene.



A University of Georgia student suffered serious injuries after falling from an eighth-floor apartment window near campus, according to police.

What we know:

A female student was dancing on a couch near an open window inside an apartment at 58 West Broad Street.

She lost her balance and fell eight stories onto the pool deck below, Athens-Clarke County police said.

The incident happened at Rambler Athens, an off-site student housing complex located near the university and downtown Athens.

Police said the student was conscious and alert when help arrived, but she remains seriously injured.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the identity or current medical condition of the student.

It remains unclear if any other people were inside the apartment at the time of the fall.