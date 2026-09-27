Outkast lawsuit claims rapper refused to change disputed name

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The Brief Hip-hop duo Outkast's trademark company filed a federal lawsuit in Georgia against rapper Silas Wilson over his stage name, Ovrkast. High Schoolers LLC alleges Wilson breached a settlement requiring him to permanently drop the name and transition to Overkxst. The legal filing seeks an injunction to halt the name's use, order merchandise destroyed and award financial damages.



Atlanta hip-hop duo Outkast filed a federal lawsuit in Georgia against rapper and record producer Silas Wilson, alleging trademark infringement and breach of contract over his use of the name Ovrkast.

What we know:

The lawsuit filed Sept. 16 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia claims Wilson’s stage name is a colorable imitation that causes consumer confusion.

High Schoolers LLC, controlled by Antwan "Big Boi" Patton and André "André 3000" Benjamin, alleges the name dilutes the duo's brand.

Broken settlement agreement

Alleged breach of contract

Court filings show the parties reached an agreement in April following a cease-and-desist letter sent in June 2025. Wilson agreed to stop using Ovrkast by July 15 and change his name to Overkxst.

Missed deadline demands

Legal action taken

The complaint states Wilson missed the July deadline and requested alternate names previously rejected by the group. Plaintiff's counsel sent a breach notice Aug. 5 with an Aug. 11 compliance deadline, but Wilson continued using the name across social media.

The lawsuit contains 10 counts, including federal trademark dilution, unfair competition and deceptive trade practices under Georgia law. High Schoolers LLC seeks a permanent injunction, destruction of promotional items, statutory damages and legal fee reimbursement.

What we don't know:

Court documents do not detail the exact monetary amount sought in damages.