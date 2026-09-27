11 teens shot during late-night gathering at Macon park

The Brief Eleven young people were shot during a large gathering at Carolyn Crayton Park early Sunday morning. Deputies said victims arrived at a local hospital in cars, leaving two teenagers in critical condition. Investigators are searching for answers and asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact authorities.



Deputies are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that left 11 teenagers wounded during a large gathering at Carolyn Crayton Park.

What we know:

The shooting happened just after midnight Sunday during a gathering inside Carolyn Crayton Park, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said.

Emergency dispatchers received the first 911 calls shortly after midnight, sending deputies racing to the scene.

While officers were heading to the park, staff at a nearby hospital reported that multiple victims were arriving in cars, officials explained.

In total, 11 people were shot, including four 18-year-old males, five 17-year-old males, and two 18-year-old females.

Hospital workers stated that one 18-year-old male and one 17-year-old male are in critical condition, while the other nine victims are stable.

What happened at the hospital

Victims arrived at a local medical facility in personal vehicles while deputies were on their way to the park, according to the sheriff's office.

A large number of vehicles, along with family and friends of the victims, flooded the area.

Hospital staff taped off the area and placed the emergency room on lockdown.

Deputies towed seven vehicles to the crime lab for further investigation, including four that brought victims to the hospital and three left at the park.

Investigators also brought 10 witnesses to the Criminal Investigation Division for interviews.

What we don't know:

Authorities have made no arrests in connection with the gunfire, and officials have not identified any suspects or disclosed a potential motive.

Investigators have also not released the names of the victims or details on who fired first. Deputies said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.