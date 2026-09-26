Man dies after shooting at troubled Camelot Condos, police say

The Brief A man died Saturday afternoon after a shooting at the troubled Camelot Condominiums on Old National Highway, according to police. Officers performed life-saving measures at the scene, but the victim died. South Fulton police said the shooter ran away from the scene and is not in custody.



A man was killed Saturday afternoon following a shooting at the Camelot Condos, according to the South Fulton Police Department.

What we know:

The shooting happened at the condos at 5655 Old National Highway at 1:30 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. According to South Fulton police, officers immediately began life-saving measures, but the victim died at the scene.

Detectives with the South Fulton Police Department responded to the location to gather evidence and examine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Authorities said the alleged shooter ran away from the scene.

The backstory:

Saturday's deadly shooting follows a long history of violent crime and safety violations at the property.

The complex has been the focus of a major city-led cleanup effort since Feb. 26, when heavy machinery began tearing down Building 9. The $283,000 demolition project, handled by Carrollton-based contractor M Mitchell Group, marks the first of four blighted structures scheduled for removal through the spring.

City officials noted that the complex, once a desirable residential community, has struggled with years of decay, fire damage, structural rot and life-safety violations. In 2020, a massive fire displaced 24 families, revealing hazardous living conditions.

The site has also seen persistent violent crime, including six homicides in 2023 alone and two separate shootings within days of each other in October 2025. In July 2025, the complex's Homeowners Association director was arrested on forgery, fraud and theft charges after investigators alleged insurance funds meant for 2020 fire victims were misappropriated.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the victim's identity.

Police have not disclosed what led to the gunfire or provided a description of the alleged shooter.