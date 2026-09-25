Search for remains continues in Smyrna dismemberment case, no formal ID

The Brief Smyrna police are still searching for additional remains after a woman’s torso was found Thursday. Investigators have not officially identified the woman and are awaiting DNA testing and confirmation from the medical examiner. Police said 18-year-old Kingston Lammar Bradley has not given investigators a statement, while interviews with his father continue.



Investigators are searching for additional remains and working to identify a woman whose dismembered torso was found outside a Smyrna apartment, police said during a Friday news conference.

What we know:

Police also released a more detailed timeline of the investigation, including an earlier response to the Park Valley apartment complex before witnesses allegedly saw 18-year-old Kingston Lammar Bradley carrying a container from his apartment.

Bradley is charged with concealing the death of another person and is being held without bond. Police have described him as a person of interest but have not announced a murder charge.

Victim not officially identified

What we don't know:

Although other news outlets have reported the alleged victim’s name, the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office has not formally identified her, and police declined to do so during Friday’s news conference. Police said several people believe they are related to the woman, but DNA testing is needed to confirm her identity.

Investigators are also working to determine how the woman knew Bradley and why she was at the apartment.

Reports have suggested that the woman may have been making a DoorDash delivery when she disappeared. Police said she had a DoorDash account, but company records showed she was not logged in or accepting deliveries that day.

Authorities have not disclosed how the woman died.

Police release timeline

The backstory:

Smyrna police said officers first went to the apartment complex at about 6:57 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report that the woman’s phone and vehicle were there.

An officer remained for about 30 minutes, knocked on doors and spoke with people at the complex. Police said officers did not have information at that time indicating a critical missing person case or immediate danger.

Because the woman had reportedly last been seen in Atlanta, the family was advised to file a missing person report with Atlanta police.

Smyrna police were called back to the complex at about 8:16 p.m. Investigators said witnesses had seen Bradley carrying a tote from his apartment shortly after the first officer left. The witnesses followed the container and identified the apartment from which Bradley allegedly emerged.

The woman’s torso was found inside the container.

Search for additional evidence continues

What's next:

Police said search warrants led to the recovery of a significant amount of material that could be connected to the crime. Court documents previously stated that officers found blood-stained areas, a bloody saw, a mop, a bucket of water and a carpet cleaner inside Bradley’s apartment, along with a strong smell of bleach.

During Friday’s news conference, police said they had not yet directly connected Bradley to any possible instrument used in the dismemberment. Investigators are still processing the evidence.

Canine teams and other resources from neighboring agencies assisted with searches around the complex. Police said different dogs can be trained to locate human remains or electronic devices.

Bradley lived with his father, who was at the apartment Wednesday, according to police. Investigators said interviews with the father are continuing. Bradley has not provided a statement.

No connection to other cases confirmed

Police said they have no evidence at this point linking the case to other victims or crimes. Information will be shared with other law enforcement databases to determine whether any possible connections exist.

"This is a particularly gruesome crime," a Smyrna police official said. "I cannot imagine what the family is going through."

Police said another update is expected next week unless a significant development occurs sooner. Bradley is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.