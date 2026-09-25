Thune campaigns with Collins in Georgia Senate race

The Brief Senate Majority Leader John Thune joined Republican Senate nominee Mike Collins in Atlanta on Friday. Thune said electing Collins could help Republicans preserve their Senate majority. Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff remains ahead, but Republicans say recent polling shows the race tightening.



Senate Majority Leader John Thune traveled to Atlanta on Friday to campaign with Republican Senate nominee Mike Collins in his bid to unseat Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff.

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What we know:

Thune and Collins appeared together in northwest Atlanta, where they promoted the federal "no tax on tips" policy. The Republicans said the measure allows servers and other tipped employees to keep more of their earnings.

Thune emphasizes national importance

Thune told reporters that the outcome of Georgia’s Senate race could affect which party controls the chamber and advances its agenda in Washington.

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Ossoff remains ahead in the race, but Thune pointed to recent polls that he said show Collins gaining ground. He argued that Republicans have a path to victory if they can motivate their voters to participate in November.

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"I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t think that we can win the state of Georgia," Thune said. "This is a margin-of-error race. It’s going to come down to who gets out to vote on Election Day."

Georgia Republican Party Chairman Josh McKoon also expressed confidence that the party can flip the seat.

The other side:

The Ossoff campaign’s response to Friday’s campaign event was not immediately available.

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