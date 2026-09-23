Ossoff calls for Collins to release aide’s communications

The Brief Sen. Jon Ossoff is calling on Rep. Mike Collins to release communications involving his office, staff and known white nationalists. The demand follows reports about messages involving Kip Talley, a former senior Collins aide. Collins’ campaign says Talley is no longer affiliated with the congressman and says Collins condemns antisemitism and hate.



Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff is pressing his Republican opponent, Rep. Mike Collins, to release communications between Collins’ office or staff and known white nationalists as their Georgia Senate race continues.

What we know:

At a Tuesday news conference, Ossoff displayed what he said were messages between Kip Talley, a former Collins chief of staff, and white nationalists Nick Fuentes and Richard Spencer.

What they're saying:

Ossoff called for the release of any related communications involving Talley, Collins’ office and government agencies.

"And Georgians deserve to understand the full extent of this candidate’s ties to some of the nation’s most notorious white supremacists," Ossoff said.

Collins campaign responds

The other side:

"Kip Talley is not employed by or affiliated with Rep. Collins," the Collins campaign said in a statement. It said Collins condemns antisemitism and hate from all sources.

The campaign also criticized Ossoff over what it described as his ties to online commentator Hasan Piker and Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed. Its statement did not address Ossoff’s request to release the communications.

Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff is seeking a second term in November against Republican Rep. Mike Collins.

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