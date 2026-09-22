Man charged in Sunday shooting that killed two boys on North Hairston Road

The Brief DeKalb County Police arrested an 18-year-old man following a Sunday shooting that killed two boys. Authorities identified the young victims as 11-year-old Jamarion Rolle and 12-year-old Jakhi Clark. Two surviving women received medical treatment as the homicide investigation into the incident continues.



DeKalb County Police arrested an 18-year-old man Tuesday night in connection with a Sunday shooting on North Hairston Road that killed two young boys and injured two women.

DeKalb police arrest suspect

What we know:

Investigators took 18-year-old Julian Ellis into custody Tuesday night. He faces two counts of felony murder and six counts of aggravated assault following a shooting Sunday night on North Hairston Road.

The gunfire claimed the lives of 11-year-old Jamarion Rolle and 12-year-old Jakhi Clark. Two women, ages 19 and 37, were also shot at the scene, survived their injuries, and received medical treatment.

Ongoing homicide investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the shooting or explained what led up to the violence.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the DeKalb County Police Department’s Homicide Assault Unit at 770-724-7850.

Community stands together

What they're saying:

"We continue to extend our deepest condolences to the families of the young victims," the department said. "We recognize that their loss is unimaginable, and we stand with those who are grieving during this difficult time. The DeKalb County Police Department and our community will not tolerate gun violence, and we remain committed to working together to protect lives and build a safer DeKalb County."