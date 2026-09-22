Spelman alumna and fashion designer Annie Moore celebrates 107th birthday

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The Brief Fashion designer and Spelman alumna Annie Moore celebrated her 107th birthday on Sept. 20. Staff at the A.G. Rhodes nursing home in Grant Park and Spelman College alumnae hosted a Paris-themed party for her. Born in 1919, Moore overcame systemic barriers to run a successful fashion house in Detroit for two decades.



A fashion designer and Spelman College alumna marked a major milestone over the weekend, celebrating her 107th birthday.

What we know:

Annie Moore celebrated her birthday on Sunday, Sept. 20, at the A.G. Rhodes nursing home in Grant Park, where she currently resides. A.G. Rhodes officials said Spelman College alumnae joined nursing home staff to throw a Paris-themed party in honor of Moore, a longtime fashion designer.

Born on Sept. 20, 1919, in Daytona, Florida, Moore graduated from Spelman College with a degree in economics in 1943. She went on to study fashion at the Traphagen School of Design and Fashion in New York and the École Guerre-Lavigne in Paris, France.

Moore later established the Ann Moore Couturiere House in Detroit, managing her own successful fashion house for 20 years. Her clientele included socialites, entrepreneurs, and wives of local professionals, according to officials with the nursing home.

Reflecting on her career, Moore shared that fashion design was a field few minorities explored at the time due to limited opportunities, but determination helped her navigate systemic racism and discrimination. She attributes her longevity and success to her faith, creativity, and drive to pave the way for future generations.

What we don't know:

Organizers have not shared additional details regarding upcoming community celebrations or family gatherings planned for Moore later in the week.