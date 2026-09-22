Why metro Atlanta now leads the nation in eviction filings

The Brief Atlanta metro area landlords filed 144,000 evictions last year, leading the nation in overall filings and eviction rates. Researchers found that 15% of all local eviction filings are concentrated within just 100 area residential buildings. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens launched a new two-year pilot program offering $500 zero-interest microloans to help tenants stay housed.



Landlords across metro Atlanta filed 144,000 evictions last year, driving the region to the highest eviction rate in the nation.

Atlanta eviction crisis

What we know:

Metro Atlanta is facing an eviction crisis after landlords filed 144,000 evictions across Cobb, Clayton, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties last year.

According to Princeton University's Eviction Lab, 24 out of every 100 renter households in the area faced an eviction filing, which is three times the national average of seven to eight per 100 households. The local filing rate exceeds that of New York City.

Researchers noted that while most landlords rarely evict, a small group of property owners filed hundreds of cases.

Roughly 15% of all metro evictions occurred in just 100 buildings.

Dig deeper:

For example, the Reserve at Stone Creek in Stone Mountain had nearly 400 filings last year, while East Perimeter Pointe near Decatur logged 384.

Researchers emphasized that a filing does not automatically mean the eviction went through.

Local housing challenges

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact number of physical evictions completed out of the 144,000 court filings recorded last year. It remains unclear how many tenants successfully resolved their cases in court or found alternative housing options before removal.

Rising costs and relief

By the numbers:

Eviction Lab researcher Juan Pablo Garnham explained that evictions in Atlanta move quickly and remain inexpensive for property owners, while renters often lack the resources to find immediate solutions. He noted that cities like New York maintain stronger tenant regulations, whereas Atlanta struggles with a shortage of affordable housing as rent increases continue to outpace income growth.

To help combat tenant displacement, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced a new pilot program last week. The two-year initiative provides interest-free $500 microloans to assist residents in avoiding eviction.