Hogansville man charged in child pornography case

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The Brief Troup County investigators arrested 24-year-old Brenton Purgason on Sept. 22. The investigation began after authorities received a cybertip in August. Purgason is charged with sexual exploitation of children involving the alleged possession of child pornography.



A Hogansville man faces a child exploitation charge following an investigation by the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Investigators arrested 24-year-old Brenton Purgason on Sept. 22. He is charged with sexual exploitation of children involving the alleged possession of child pornography.

The investigation began in August when the sheriff’s office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a cybertip indicating that a Troup County man may possess child sexual abuse material.

Cybertips can come from internet service providers, social media companies or members of the public. They are sent to task forces made up of federal, state and local agencies that investigate the online exploitation of children.

The investigation remains active as of Sept. 25. Authorities said no additional information is currently available. Purgason is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

A mug shot has not been provided at this time.