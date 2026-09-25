Fake cop suspect wanted in I-20 kidnapping; $10K reward
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ATLANTA - The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man wanted in an alleged kidnapping and extortion scheme.
What we know:
FBI Atlanta identified the suspect as Julious George Khalid.
Investigators say Khalid and several other people posed as law enforcement officers on Aug. 7 before stopping a victim at gunpoint on Interstate 20 near Panola Road.
The suspects allegedly kidnapped the victim and extorted the person for a large amount of money. Authorities have not released additional details about the victim or the amount taken.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about Khalid’s whereabouts or the case is asked to contact the FBI.