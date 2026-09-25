Fake cop suspect wanted in I-20 kidnapping; $10K reward

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The Brief The FBI is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Julious George Khalid. Khalid is wanted in connection with an alleged kidnapping and extortion on Aug. 7. Investigators say the suspects posed as law enforcement and stopped a victim at gunpoint on Interstate 20.



The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man wanted in an alleged kidnapping and extortion scheme.

What we know:

FBI Atlanta identified the suspect as Julious George Khalid.

Investigators say Khalid and several other people posed as law enforcement officers on Aug. 7 before stopping a victim at gunpoint on Interstate 20 near Panola Road.

The suspects allegedly kidnapped the victim and extorted the person for a large amount of money. Authorities have not released additional details about the victim or the amount taken.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Khalid’s whereabouts or the case is asked to contact the FBI.