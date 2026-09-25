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Fake cop suspect wanted in I-20 kidnapping; $10K reward

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta
Published September 25, 2026 12:04 PM EDT
Published September 25, 2026 12:04 PM EDT
article

Julious George Khalid. Photo courtesy of FBI Atlanta

The Brief

    • The FBI is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Julious George Khalid.
    • Khalid is wanted in connection with an alleged kidnapping and extortion on Aug. 7.
    • Investigators say the suspects posed as law enforcement and stopped a victim at gunpoint on Interstate 20.

ATLANTA - The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man wanted in an alleged kidnapping and extortion scheme.

What we know:

FBI Atlanta identified the suspect as Julious George Khalid.

Investigators say Khalid and several other people posed as law enforcement officers on Aug. 7 before stopping a victim at gunpoint on Interstate 20 near Panola Road.

The suspects allegedly kidnapped the victim and extorted the person for a large amount of money. Authorities have not released additional details about the victim or the amount taken.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Khalid’s whereabouts or the case is asked to contact the FBI.

The Source

  • Information for this story came from a social media post made by FBI Atlanta. 

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