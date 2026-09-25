Dolly Day: Atlanta filmmaker debuts documentary celebrating Dolly Parton

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The Brief Atlanta filmmaker Caleb Holland directed a new documentary exploring Dolly Parton’s legacy in East Tennessee. The 23-minute film follows the communities that celebrated Parton after her death. What Dolly Gave Me is streaming free on YouTube beginning Sept. 25.



An Atlanta filmmaker is turning the spotlight toward East Tennessee for a new documentary examining Dolly Parton’s influence on the people and communities closest to her roots.

What we know:

Caleb Holland, a five-time Regional Emmy-nominated director, released What Dolly Gave Me: Celebrating an East Tennessee Folk Hero on Sept. 25 as part of the inaugural Dolly Day.

The 23-minute independent film was recorded across East Tennessee during the days and weeks following Parton’s death. It documents how people remembered her through music, public art, floral memorials and personal stories.

A small project becomes a larger tribute

Holland initially planned to produce a roughly two-minute social documentary. The project expanded as he encountered more stories about Parton’s relationship with Appalachia and the effect of her music, philanthropy and example.

The film visits Parton’s hometown and former high school. It also features Sevier County Mayor Emeritus Larry Waters, people who grew up with Parton and East Tennessee residents whose lives were influenced by her.

One of the documentary’s most colorful scenes follows a large Dolly Parton puppet parade through Knoxville. The celebration eventually turns into a spontaneous dance party.

Original Appalachian soundtrack

Knoxville singer-songwriter Kristiana McCombs wrote, produced and performed the documentary’s Dolly-inspired soundtrack. It features original songs alongside traditional Appalachian folk music and is available on major streaming platforms.

What Dolly Gave Me is available to watch free on YouTube.

Georgia celebrates Dolly Day

The documentary’s release coincides with Dolly Day events planned across Georgia on Sept. 25. Businesses and entertainment venues are honoring Parton with music, food, contests and fundraisers.

Metro Atlanta

Nashville Nation, performing Friday night during Marietta Square’s Summer Concert Series, says its show will include a few "Dolly-coded" surprises.

Atlanta Utility Works in East Point is marking the occasion with Dolly-inspired food and drinks, a look-alike contest, prizes and a silent auction benefiting Feeding Georgia.

Chattahoochee Food Works will host a Dolly Day celebration from 6 to 9 p.m. The event will feature themed cocktails and a DJ playing Parton classics and other upbeat music.

Jolene Jolene in Atlanta’s Kirkwood neighborhood is hosting "Dream More: A Dolly Tribute," featuring a drag show, sing-alongs, themed cocktails and a Dolly Parton look-alike contest. The sold-out event begins at 7 p.m., with the show starting at 8 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Friends of the Library in Kirkwood.

Downtown celebrations

Several downtown Dallas businesses will celebrate from 5 to 8 p.m. Participating locations include Dutton Tate, Main Street Markets, Vintage Wine Bar, Boho + Bark, Hopp Frogg and Southern Things.

Dolly Day in downtown LaGrange will include one-day promotions at participating stores, along with Dolly-inspired treats and activities around the square.

North Georgia tributes

Cool River Tubing and Adventures in Helen will play Parton’s music throughout the day. Proceeds from ice cream, coffee and food sales will benefit the local library, honoring Parton’s work to provide books to children through her Imagination Library.

Ringgold traditionally holds its Dolly Days celebration in May, recognizing the city where Parton married her husband, Carl Dean. However, several local businesses are also observing Sept. 25.

The Dolly Dash in Ringgold is offering 25% off registration for all race lengths through Sept. 27 with the code 925. The race is scheduled for May 8, 2027.

Roadside Coffee Café & Grill in Ringgold gave Dolly Christmas ornaments to its first 50 customers. The restaurant is also serving a Southern-style hot bar featuring fried catfish, grilled pork chops, hush puppies, fried okra, cheesy grits and apple cobbler.