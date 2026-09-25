I-285 closing in both directions on Atlanta’s Westside

The Brief All lanes of Interstate 285 will close in both directions between Cascade Road and Lakewood Freeway. The closure begins at 7 p.m. Friday and continues until 5 a.m. Monday. Drivers can use U.S. 29 or the Downtown Connector as alternate routes.



Drivers traveling through Atlanta’s Westside should prepare for a major Interstate 285 closure this weekend.

What we know:

All lanes of I-285 will be closed in both directions between Cascade Road and Lakewood Freeway, also known as Langford Parkway. The closure begins at 7 p.m. Friday and is scheduled to end at 5 a.m. Monday.

Detours will be in place, but drivers should expect delays and allow additional travel time. U.S. 29 and the Downtown Connector are among the suggested alternate routes.