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I-285 closing in both directions on Atlanta’s Westside

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta
Published September 25, 2026 8:16 AM EDT
Published September 25, 2026 8:16 AM EDT
This weekend's full lane closure | What to know
This weekend's full lane closure | What to know

This weekend's full lane closure | What to know

All lanes of Interstate 285 will close in both directions between Cascade Road and Lakewood Freeway.

The Brief

    • All lanes of Interstate 285 will close in both directions between Cascade Road and Lakewood Freeway.
    • The closure begins at 7 p.m. Friday and continues until 5 a.m. Monday.
    • Drivers can use U.S. 29 or the Downtown Connector as alternate routes.

ATLANTA - Drivers traveling through Atlanta’s Westside should prepare for a major Interstate 285 closure this weekend.

What we know:

All lanes of I-285 will be closed in both directions between Cascade Road and Lakewood Freeway, also known as Langford Parkway. The closure begins at 7 p.m. Friday and is scheduled to end at 5 a.m. Monday.

Detours will be in place, but drivers should expect delays and allow additional travel time. U.S. 29 and the Downtown Connector are among the suggested alternate routes.

The Source

  • Information provided by FOX 5 Atlanta SKYFOX Traffic Team and Georgia Department of Transportation. 

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