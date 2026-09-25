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Kemp endorses Dolezal in Georgia lieutenant governor race

FOX 5 Atlanta
2026 Elections
Published September 25, 2026 6:34 AM EDT
Published September 25, 2026 6:34 AM EDT
article

Sen. Greg Dolezal and Gov. Brian Kemp (FOX 5 Atlanta file photos)

The Brief

    • Gov. Brian Kemp endorsed Republican nominee Greg Dolezal for lieutenant governor.
    • Kemp cited their work together on taxes, education and infrastructure.
    • Dolezal faces Democratic nominee Josh McLaurin in November.

ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp has endorsed state Sen. Greg Dolezal, the Republican nominee for Georgia lieutenant governor. Dolezal faces Democratic state Sen. Josh McLaurin in the November election.

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What they're saying:

Kemp said he has worked with Dolezal for years and has seen his work in the state Senate firsthand. The governor pointed to their efforts on tax cuts, educational opportunities and infrastructure as reasons for his endorsement.

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The other side:

McLaurin had not responded to the endorsement at the time of the report.

The Source

  • Information for this story came from a press release from Gov. Kemp's office. 

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