Two males reportedly stabbed in northwest Atlanta club early Friday

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The Brief Police responded to a reported stabbing near Joseph E. Boone and Joseph E. Lowery boulevards early Friday. Two males were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Both were conscious and breathing when transported. Police have not released details about what led to the stabbing or identified any potential suspects.



Police responded to a reported stabbing in northwest Atlanta early Friday morning.

What we know:

The incident happened in the 800 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW near Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW.

Police were observed in the parking lot of a nightclub in the area. They were also observed entering the nightclub, which is believed to be Marquette Restaurant & Lounge's late-night club 868.

A police detective confirmed that two males had been stabbed and were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. They were conscious and breathing at the time of transport. Police later told FOX 5 Atlanta that the males suffered "facial lacerations" and the injuries were non-life-threatening.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing is unknown at this time.

Additionally, police have not released any details about the men who were stabbed or said if there are any potential suspects.

This is a breaking news story. Information above is subject to change. Check back for updates.