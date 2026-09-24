Why an over-the-counter herbal supplement is raising alarms after college deaths

The Brief Mississippi investigators found retail packages of kratom near the body of 20-year-old Ole Miss student Robert Strang and another student. Loved ones of the Atlanta native described their heartbreak as authorities await toxicology reports to determine the exact cause of death. The herbal supplement is completely legal for adults 21 and older in Georgia, despite growing concerns over addiction and health risks.



A 20-year-old University of Mississippi student from Atlanta was found dead under suspicious circumstances near packages of a highly addictive herbal supplement, according to police.

Ole Miss student death

What we know:

Ole Miss junior Robert Strang, 20, was found dead alongside retail packages of kratom, according to Mississippi investigators.

Authorities also found freshman Aidan Hamilton dead in a separate location with similar packages.

Strang's family, who released a photo Thursday evening, said in a statement that they are trying to process an "unimaginable loss."

Mississippi police investigation

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet determined the official cause of death for either student.

Investigators are currently awaiting toxicology report results to confirm whether kratom played a role.

Kratom health risks

The backstory:

Kratom comes from a tree in Southeast Asia and acts like an opioid in the human body.

While it remains legal for anyone 21 and older in Georgia, Dean Francis of End Kratom Addiction warned that users often take increasing amounts just to feel normal.

Rob Hauser with Georgia Sky Outpatient Detox, which operates in Acworth and Marietta, noted that kratom addiction now overtakes fentanyl withdrawal cases in some instances.

Georgia kratom regulations

Big picture view:

Georgia lawmakers proposed a bill in January to completely ban kratom, but the measure failed to reach the governor's desk.

The supplement is available in smoke shops, gas stations and convenience stores, and remains legal in all but eight states.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, kratom use has surged 2,500% over the last decade.